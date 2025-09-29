Deal: I bought the Kreedom Phoenix Shield Gaming Glasses for just $8.99!

I covered a hot clearance deal on the Kreedom Phoenix Shield Gaming Glasses just last week, and mentioned I would get my own. After looking around for a bit, I found out Best Buy had the same offer on a few models. I walked out of the store with the Kreedom Phoenix Shield Gaming Glasses. Buy the Kreedom Phoenix Shield Gaming Glasses for a mere $8.99 ($36 off)

This offer is available only from Best Buy. It is a clearance deal, so you might want to get yours before the stock runs out!

These glasses aren’t really tech gadgets, but they are meant to be used with your screen, so they are definitely something many of our users will appreciate. They do a single job, but it’s an important one!

Have you ever heard of the effects of the dreaded blue light displays emit? Apparently, prolonged exposure to screen blue light can cause eye strain, affect your vision, and possibly even hurt your sleep. I know many of us stare at screens for long hours, especially if you work in an office or are a hardcore gamer.

Being able to protect your eyes and sleep for just $8.99 is too good a deal! I mean, that is about as much as the price of a single Starbucks coffee.

While meant for gamers, they could be great for anyone who stares at a screen for long periods. The yellow glasses filter out the blue light, but apparently they serve more than that purpose. They also make some colors pop in some gaming scenarios, which can give you a bit of a winning edge. Not to mention, your eyes will be more relaxed, which will also help you stay more reactive.

Again, this is a killer price on something that could help you stay healthier, more productive, and alert. It’s also at a $36 discount. I specifically got this model because I happen to have a wider head and prefer using larger glasses. They also cover more of your peripheral vision, which is nice.

Follow