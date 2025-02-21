These classic Star Wars RPGs are free on Android for a limited time

TL;DR Star Wars: KOTOR and Star Wars: KOTOR II are free on the Epic Games Store mobile app.

Both claims can be claimed until March 20 and will remain in your library forever.

The games are free on Android worldwide, but only in Europe on iOS.

Epic Games has been giving away free games every week for years. In 2025, it promised to do the same with its new mobile app. The second round of giveaways includes two hit Star Wars RPGs: KOTOR and KOTOR II.

In case you haven’t played the Xbox-era classics, the two games take place four thousand years before the events of the Star Wars films. They both revolve around stopping the forces of the Sith, and your actions determine whether you ultimately end up on the light side or the dark side of the force.

First ported to mobile roughly a decade ago, they include the original ports in their entirety. In other words, expect a dense BioWare experience rather than a watered-down mobile game. A remake of the first game is expected on PS5 at some point this year, but the originals still hold up very well.

The games are available on the Epic Games Store mobile app for a limited time.

To get the games, download the Epic Games Store app on mobile and log into your account. You can claim the games until March 20, but once you do, they remain in your library for good. Similar to the PC storefront, a new set of free games will become available after that.

You can download them on Android worldwide, but only iOS users in the European Union can claim the two titles. Sideloading and alternative app stores are still not available in the US, although Epic expects to expand to the UK and Japan later this year.

The Epic Games Store has added many more third-party mobile games in the past month, including Cultist Simulator, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Machinarium, and Road Redemption. They join other hit titles like Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League Sideswipe.

