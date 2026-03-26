Deal: Check out this KODAK Memo Shot ERA Kids Instant Camera (ONLY TODAY)

Digital cameras and smartphones are great at capturing moments, but there is something magical about instant cameras. I remember loving these as a kid, but of course, my interaction with instant cameras was limited. These were expensive, and adults didn’t want me messing with them much. Things have changed since then. Now you can get a KODAK Memo Shot ERA Kids Instant Digital Camera for a mere $35.99, but not for long! Buy the KODAK Memo Shot ERA Kids Instant Digital Camera for just $35.99 ($24 off)

This offer is available on Amazon, but the deal won’t last long. It ends tonight, in about 11 hours as of the time of writing this deal post. Just keep in mind that the full discount only applies to the White color version with one roll cartridge.

As the name implies, the KODAK Memo Shot ERA Kids Instant Digital Camera is made for the little ones. As such, it is fun and simple to use. The design is based on the retro 35mm Kodak film rolls, which is a nice touch. It also weighs only 210g.

There is an intuitive display on one end. This eliminates the guessing, as you don’t have to shoot your photo and hope for the best. Instead, you can take a picture and print it if it’s the perfect shot. If it isn’t, simply try again and reshoot the photo!

As you can tell, this isn’t your dad’s instant camera. It gets all the benefits of modern technology, including Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can also use it to print images from your smartphone. It prints at a 300dpi resolution. You can even use the app to print out labels, making this a great productivity tool for everyday use.

Of course, you will eventually run out of printing paper. The good news is that replacing these isn’t expensive. You can get 9 rolls for $20 on Amazon.

Want in on this deal? Again, you must act quickly: this offer ends tonight, and it’s the cheapest it’s ever been.

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