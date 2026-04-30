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Kobo is giving away free e-readers, accessories, and gift cards — here's how to enter
42 minutes ago
- Kobo is now running a “This or That” quiz-based contest to dig into users’ reading personas.
- Prizes include Kobo Libra Colour bundles, gift cards, and Kobo Remotes.
- The contest is running now through May 12.
A free e-reader has never been easier to try and win. Kobo is running a new quiz-based giveaway with color e-readers, gift cards, and accessories up for grabs. The company’s “This or That” contest includes a short set of either-or questions that sorts you into a reading persona and automatically enters you for the prize draw.
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The contest lives on the company’s landing page and includes answering a handful of questions about your reading habits and interests. At the end of the quiz, you’ll see how other users voted across all seven questions for an at-a-glance view of general trends. Kobo also serves up book recommendations based on your results, so the contest doubles as a simple discovery tool.
There’s also a push toward Kobo’s subscription ecosystem. VIP members get five bonus entries automatically.
Kobo is giving away 44 prizes in total. Four grand prize winners will receive a bundle including a Kobo Libra Colour, a Kobo Stylus 2, and a Kobo Libra Colour Stylus case. The rest of the prize pool includes Kobo eGift cards and page-turning Kobo Remotes.
The odds aren’t fantastic, but entering the contest is extremely low effort. For just a few minutes of your time, you could walk away with a decent prize, and at the very least, some solid book recommendations. Winners are expected to be drawn in mid-May, with all winners contacted directly via email by May 31.
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