Kobo is giving away free e-readers, accessories, and gift cards — here's how to enter

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Kobo is now running a “This or That” quiz-based contest to dig into users’ reading personas.

Prizes include Kobo Libra Colour bundles, gift cards, and Kobo Remotes.

The contest is running now through May 12.

A free e-reader has never been easier to try and win. Kobo is running a new quiz-based giveaway with color e-readers, gift cards, and accessories up for grabs. The company’s “This or That” contest includes a short set of either-or questions that sorts you into a reading persona and automatically enters you for the prize draw.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Kobo

The contest lives on the company’s landing page and includes answering a handful of questions about your reading habits and interests. At the end of the quiz, you’ll see how other users voted across all seven questions for an at-a-glance view of general trends. Kobo also serves up book recommendations based on your results, so the contest doubles as a simple discovery tool.

There’s also a push toward Kobo’s subscription ecosystem. VIP members get five bonus entries automatically.

Kobo

Kobo is giving away 44 prizes in total. Four grand prize winners will receive a bundle including a Kobo Libra Colour, a Kobo Stylus 2, and a Kobo Libra Colour Stylus case. The rest of the prize pool includes Kobo eGift cards and page-turning Kobo Remotes.

The odds aren’t fantastic, but entering the contest is extremely low effort. For just a few minutes of your time, you could walk away with a decent prize, and at the very least, some solid book recommendations. Winners are expected to be drawn in mid-May, with all winners contacted directly via email by May 31.

Follow