This Kindle competitor just shrunk one of its biggest advantages

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Kobo has raised prices again on e-readers like the Libra Colour and Clara lineup.

The devices now cost up to $40 more than they did at launch after multiple price hikes since 2024.

Shoppers are increasingly questioning whether Kobo still offers the same value advantage over Kindle.

Rakuten Kobo’s e-readers are some of the easiest recommendations for readers frustrated with Amazon’s increasingly restrictive Kindle ecosystem. A big reason for that recommendation has always been value. Unfortunately, though, that gap is shrinking.

As spotted by users on the eReaders Forum, Kobo has raised prices on several e-readers again, including the Kobo Libra Colour and Kobo Clara Colour. The increases vary by region, but in the US, some devices now cost dramatically more than they did at launch.

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The Kobo Libra Colour debuted at $219.99 and is now listed at $259.99. The Clara BW has climbed from its original $129.99 launch price to $159.99, while the Clara Colour jumped from $149.99 to $179.99. All three devices had already received smaller $10 price hikes before this latest increase, meaning Kobo has now raised prices twice on the same hardware introduced in 2024. Kobo hasn’t publicly explained the latest increases.

Reddit reactions suggest that shoppers have noticed. Some users describe seeing the change on Kobo’s Amazon storefront and rushing over to Kobo’s official website to grab devices before the updated pricing spread across retailers. Less lucky contributors said they recently delayed purchases, hoping for discounts, and are now facing worse prices instead. Some are now pinning their hopes to potential future sales, like the recent Mother’s Day promo. The overall consensus, though, is that the new pricing is fairly disappointing and makes the devices harder to justify.

To be clear, Kobo e-readers are still worth considering. The Libra Colour in particular is one of the more thoughtfully designed e-readers around, especially for readers who still care about things like page-turn buttons and sideloading support. But as prices continue creeping upward, Kobo risks losing some of the underdog appeal that helped build its loyal fanbase in the first place.

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