Tired of low-quality, no-name brands on Amazon? This open-source tool hides them

TL;DR Amazon’s shopping experience has heavily degraded due to an influx of sponsored ads and low-quality, white-label commodity products sold under gibberish, all-caps brand names.

A free, open-source browser extension called “Knockoff” allows users to dim, label, or completely hide these pseudo-brands and ad carousels.

The tool claims to use linguistic name heuristics and a community-driven database of 5,000 established brands to filter search results, and is said to run entirely on-device.

If you have tried shopping on Amazon recently, you already know the experience has completely degraded. What used to be a reliable marketplace for trusted goods has transformed into an endless sea of sponsored placements and low-quality commodity products sold by trademark-squatting, all-caps gibberish names like SZHLUX, LATTOOK, COOFANDY, or TOSY. Finding a genuine product from an established company now requires serious digital digging, and not everyone might be up for the task. Thankfully, there’s a new browser extension in town that helps declutter your Amazon search results from knockoff brands.

Knockoff — Amazon Brand Filter is a new browser extension that helps clean up your Amazon shopping experience by identifying, marking, and filtering out pseudo-brand listings. As shared by developer Josh Pigford on X, the extension is explicitly designed to help address the flood of random-character-string brands registered on Amazon.

Instead of forcing users to scroll through endless pages of untrusted merchandise, Knockoff gives buyers the option to dim, label, or completely hide listings that don’t meet the criteria for a “reputable” established business.

The extension functions primarily through local device-side filtering to maintain user privacy. It cross-references product listings against a curated list of roughly 5,000 “established” brands alongside a community-driven database that is said to update daily.

Additionally, Knockoff deploys clever linguistic name heuristics to flag dead giveaways of junk listings, such as scanning for unpronounceable consonant runs, vanishing vowels, and random all-caps formatting.

Users can configure the tool across three distinct filtering levels (Relaxed, Standard, or Strict) depending on how aggressive they want the algorithm to be, and they can even toggle an option to hide Amazon’s invasive sponsored ad carousels entirely.

Crucially, the extension is said to work entirely on-device without requiring user accounts, tracking cookies, or analytical background scripts. The only network requests it makes are for the daily brand list refresh. The cherry on top is that the extension is free and open-source.

The extension is available for both Chrome and Firefox and supports all Amazon stores worldwide.

In my experience, some of the brands that the extension flags do have products with great reviews at lower prices than those of “reputed” brands, and I would have taken a chance for lower-value purchases (not all white-labelled products are bad or of the same quality). However, Amazon’s sloppy no-name product problem is enormous, and the scale of the issue forces us to paint with such a wide brush. Hopefully, with active community participation, the “reputed” brand list grows to include more smaller businesses that are doing a good job.

If you are tired of clicking through dozens of identical, rebranded white-label items just to find a legitimate manufacturer, this tool might just make Amazon usable again.

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