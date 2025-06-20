The Kiwi Ears Étude deliver tactile bass with vibration-powered IEM tech

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The Kiwi Ears Étude in-ear monitor (IEM) introduces Kiwi Vibration Transducer (KVT) tech for tactile low-end immersion.

The IEMs combine 10mm beryllium-plated dynamic drivers with three balanced armatures.

The Étude are on sale now for $119 at Amazon, Linsoul, and other retailers.

Kiwi Ears recently unveiled the Étude, a pair of high-end in-ear monitors (IEMs) that the brand promises can deliver exceptional bass response via the brand’s all-new Kiwi Vibration Transducer (KVT) technology. Unlike conventional bone conduction tech, KVT introduces a scaled-down tactile vibration system akin to what’s found in Bluetooth vibration speakers, which Kiwi Ears promises will bring a physical edge to low-mid audio reproduction.

The Étude are powered by 10mm beryllium-electroplated dynamic drivers, engineered to act like subwoofers. The driver aims to deliver crisp, fast kick drums and lush bass guitar tones. Paired with the KVT’s vibration-enhanced plate system — driven by suspended N52 neodymium magnets — the result is what Kiwi Ears describes as a deep, rumbling low-end with 3D-like imaging.

The Étude also house three custom-balanced armature drivers: a dedicated midrange driver tuned for vocal and instrumental clarity, and a dual ultra-high frequency tweeter to enhance microdetails and ambient textures. A flat midrange and carefully extended treble round out the tuning, with Kiwi Ears aiming for a lifelike, neutral profile.

Kiwi also says the Étude are tuned with an 8dB sub-bass lift, grounded by a 250Hz crossover shelf to preserve vocal presence without adding coloration. It hopes this will bridge tactile impact with high-fidelity detail.

Are the Kiwi Ears Étude worth it?

I’ve been testing the Étude myself for the past week, and what has stuck with me most is how physical the bass felt compared to other IEMs that lack vibration drivers. Tracks with heavy low-end didn’t just sound deep, they felt like they were pressing gently against my ear.

Beyond the bass response, the tonal balance is also impressively refined. Vocals are clear, with a lifelike texture that sits well in the mix, and the upper registers stay smooth without veering into harsh territory. Instrument separation and soundstaging are also great across everything from driving metal to thumping cinematic scores.

If you like genres that thrive on dynamics and layering, the Kiwi Ears Étude are definitely worth a look.

Even with the unique drivers, these IEMs are tuned in a way that won’t just satisfy bassheads, though some vocal tracks take on a slightly boxy or reverberant tone when the vibration tech really kicks in. Overall, if you like genres that thrive on dynamics and layering, the Étude are definitely worth a look.

The Kiwi Ears Étude are on sale now on Amazon, priced at $119 MSRP, or can be bought from Linsoul, Kiwi Ears’ parent brand.

