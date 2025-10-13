Someone turned their Kindle into a Spotify controller, because why not

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A Reddit user built a web tool called Kindlify.co, turning Kindles into Spotify remotes.

The tool doesn’t play audio directly, but simply controls Spotify playback elsewhere.

It’s a fun example of e-reader creativity, even if its uses are limited.

E-readers aren’t exactly known for multimedia use, but one Reddit user had other plans. In a post titled “Just turned my e-reader into a Spotify player,” the user introduced Kindlify.co, a minimalist web interface that can turn your Kindle into a Spotify remote control.

The concept is equal parts impressive and questionable. After all, Kindles were built for quiet reading sessions, not jams. Still, with a little ingenuity, this user managed to bring versatility into Amazon’s famously limited browser.

How it works

Set up is a simple as the tool itself. All you need to do is visit Kindlify.co on your e-reader, and the site will display a QR code. Then, scan that code with your phone and link your Spotify account. From there, you can pause, skip, and queue up songs all from your Kindle’s e-ink screen.

The key detail, of course, is that the Kindle isn’t actually playing any music. The browser only facilitates remote commands to Spotify running on another device, like your phone or computer. The e-reader becomes a glorified (but charmingly lo-fi) control panel mirroring the aesthetic of e-ink displays with stark album art, basic controls, and slow, ghosty refreshes.

Naturally, some Reddit commenters were quick to note that “Spotify player” might be a stretch. Most Kindles can’t handle web audio at all, and even modern e-readers like Kobos and Boox devices struggle with smooth media playback. But title accuracy aside, the project is a clever proof of concept and a reminder that innovation is possible even on perceivably limited hardware. As for the developer, they’ve already hinted at adding features and expanding compatibility.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get the tool up and running on my own Kindle. Though the site loaded on my browser and seemingly synced to my Spotify account as described, it only shows a “No track playing” screen. I’ve reached out to the developer to see if Kindlify can be updated to restore functionality.

In the meantime, the tool has some niche but charming uses. If you’re the type to read late into the night and wind down with music, Kindlify.co lets you control Spotify without reaching for a blue light–blasting screen. Likewise, it can serve as a minimalist now-playing dashboard on your desk or kitchen counter, displaying your current track while freeing up your phone or tablet. These may be limited conveniences, but in the world of e-readers, any innovation is a bit of fun.

