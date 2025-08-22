The latest Kindle update is a good step toward accessibility

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Kindle update 5.18.4.01 reintroduces Assistive Reader with synced text-to-speech.

The update is currently available for 11th and 12th-gen Kindles, Kindle Colorsoft, and Kindle Scribe.

Recent updates include a large font option and improved menu design.

Amazon rolled out firmware version 5.18.4.0.1 for its 11th and 12th‑generation Kindle e‑readers, along with the Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Scribe, bringing a welcome boost in accessibility and a few interface refinements. The headline feature is the return of Assistive Reader, Kindle’s fresh approach to text-to-speech. The tool had been quietly disabled after first landing in the July update 5.18.4, suggesting that Amazon may be remotely toggling the tool as it works out bugs.

With the latest update, though, Assistive Reader is back for many users. Like previous TTS technology, the tool reads aloud, but now underlines the spoken text, offering a more intuitive experience. It also features support for English, Spanish, French, German, and Italian. Assistive Reader is accessible via the Aa menu More tab, and readers simply tap the play button to begin.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Amazon also introduced a single, extra-large text size option for the Kindle’s interface outside the book content. While there’s only one size, and it’s notably massive, it provides enhanced readability for users with severe visual impairments. This can be enabled under Settings>Accessibility>Display & Text Size.

As always, the changelogs for the brand’s recent updates are relatively vague, with language such as “performance improvements and bug fixes.” However, it’s clear after some quick digging that Amazon is quietly tweaking the Kindle experience to bring more accessibility to e-books, menus, and the on-device store. Notably, the rollout seems to be a bit convoluted. As mentioned, some users report access to features that others have had removed or haven’t yet seen on their own devices at all. Some users have experienced automatic updates, while others have needed to force a manual push.

Anyone looking forward to a voice feature on the Kindle may be disappointed by the robotic tone of Assistive Reader. The voice isn’t exactly pleasant or soothing. Some have even found the voice sounds distorted on their device, despite the latest update. Hopefully, Amazon is aware of the ongoing issues and shortcomings and will be providing further upgrades to the new tool. Meanwhile, we’ll keep an eye on the already rumored 5.18.4.5 update to see what else the company has in store.

Follow