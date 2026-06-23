Amazon’s color Kindle that doubles as a writing tablet just fell 24% for Prime Day

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft 32GB just dropped to $479.99, down from its $629.99 RRP. That’s quite the discount, and it stands out even more because it bests the lowest price we’ve ever seen by a long distance.

This Prime Day 2026 deal cuts $150 off Amazon’s premium color E-Ink reader and writing tablet. The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft 32GB has an 11-inch Colorsoft display with a front light, built for reading, color highlights, and handwritten notes. What makes it different from many e-readers is that it also works as a writing tablet, so you can read Kindle books and mark up documents in one device.

Amazon includes a battery-free Premium Pen in the box, and it supports writing in notebooks, documents, and compatible books. The Graphite model is also thinner and lighter than earlier Scribe models, with faster page turns and more responsive writing. With 32GB of storage, this version is aimed at readers, students, and professionals who want color note-taking alongside Kindle reading.

To get this discount, buyers need an Amazon Prime membership. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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