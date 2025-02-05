Kindle Scribe just made taking notes in your favorite book even better

Amazon

TL;DR Amazon has rolled out an update to Active Canvas on the Kindle Scribe.

Users can now take notes in margins, expand them for longer notes, or collapse them to see the original page.

The rollout starts today and will continue for the next few weeks.

For readers who like to write directly in the book they’re reading, the Kindle Scribe has a feature called Active Canvas that lets you do exactly that. This feature arrived with the launch of the Kindle Scribe (2024) and is also available on the 2022 model. Now that feature is getting an update to add a new way to use it.

Today, Amazon announced it is releasing an update to Active Canvas on the Kindle Scribe. The rollout is happening now and will continue for the next few weeks. So if you haven’t seen the update yet, it should land on your device soon.

This update is designed to provide you with more options for how you write in your ebook or document. Specifically, you can now take notes in margins, expand the canvas to take longer notes, or collapse the excerpt to see the original page.

Once the update is installed, you’ll be able tap the icon in the top corner to open a margin, write whatever you need to write, and tap the icon again to close the margin. Your thoughts will be saved and available for you to access again when you feel the need to reread or edit them. They are also tied to the relevant text so context is never lost.

The update should install automatically if your Kindle Scribe is connected to Wi-Fi. Otherwise, the e-commerce giant recommends downloading it manually, which can be done by following the directions on its Software Updates page.

