Prime Day deal: Kindle Paperwhite hits at 2026-low price of just $125

Amazon

Amazon’s newest Kindle Paperwhite 16GB is built around one thing: faster, distraction-free reading on a larger 7-inch glare-free screen. There is also a solid Prime Day 2026 discount available right now, making this a good time to take a look.

The display offers sharp 300 ppi text for indoor and outdoor reading, and Amazon says performance is about 20% faster than the prior Paperwhite. That should be most noticeable with page turns and moving around menus. You also get adjustable warm light, so you can change the screen’s look to fit your room or the time of day.

As for the deal, the Kindle Paperwhite 16GB is down to $124.99 from a $159.99 RRP. That is a 22% discount relative to the recommended retail price. Better still, it is lower than the previous lowest price we have seen this year, which was $134.99. For storage, 16GB is enough for thousands of ebooks, and the device adds USB-C charging plus IPX8 water resistance for reading near pools or baths. Battery life is rated for weeks per charge, with some listings citing up to around 12 weeks depending on use.

This model is best suited to heavy readers who want a premium black-and-white Kindle without paying for the Signature Edition, and its 4.7 review score adds more confidence.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

Follow