Deal alert: We've never seen the Kindle Paperwhite this cheap!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Attention, bookworms! There’s a last chance to grab the Kindle Paperwhite at a fantastic discount this Amazon Prime Day. Usually priced at $159.99, it’s now available for just $124.99, a significant 22% markdown from retail and the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the device. Kindle Paperwhite for $124.99 (22% off)

This is the newest model of the Kindle Paperwhite, which scored a perfect 10 in our review. It offers a clear 7-inch E Ink display with improved contrast, making text sharp and readable, plus a faster dual-core processor ensures quick page turns and a responsive experience. It’s designed with a long-lasting battery, allowing up to 12 weeks of reading on a single charge, depending on use.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) The best standard e-reader in the Kindle lineup The 2024 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite bumps the processing to make it the fastest Kindle to date. Quick page turns, a 7-inch anti-glare display, waterproof casing, and up to 12 weeks of battery life make for a solid reading experience. See price at Amazon Save $35.00 Prime Deal

Water resistance is another key feature, with an IPX8-rated build that provides peace of mind around water. The adjustable front light system gives you the flexibility to read comfortably in various lighting conditions.

This Prime Day deal gives you a chance to experience the Kindle Paperwhite’s refined design and enhanced reading features at an unbeatable price. Remember, these offers are exclusively for Amazon Prime members, but you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this and other exciting deals.