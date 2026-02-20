The Kindle Oasis is back on Amazon, but it won't last long

TL;DR The 10th-gen Kindle Oasis has briefly returned to Amazon stock for the second time in two weeks, with extremely limited availability.

Only the Graphite 8GB model is currently available new.

In 32GB, only refurbished units remain.

If, like many Kindle fans, you’ve been mourning the disappearance of the Kindle Oasis, stop scrolling and (proverbially) run to Amazon. A small batch (and “batch” might be generous) of Oasis models is suddenly back in stock.

This is the second time in two weeks we’ve seen a brief restock of the tenth-gen device, and the last time the inventory disappeared within hours. As of this writing, the Kindle Oasis in Graphite with 8GB of storage is currently available in unspecified numbers. The model originally launched at $249.99, which is what it is currently priced at as well. Both colors, Champagne Gold and Graphite, are already sold out in 32GB new models, though there are currently a few refurbished 32GB models available priced at $145. List prices of used models often fluctuate depending on condition.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Launched in 2019, the Oasis remains a favorite among loyal Kindle readers thanks to its ergonomic design. It’s lightweight, perfectly balanced for single-hand use, and pairs physical page-turn buttons with a 7-inch 300ppi E Ink display and adjustable warm lighting. Unfortunately, in 2024, Amazon phased the model out in favor of flatter, more uniform designs, and stock has been spotty ever since. Most listings have either been out of stock entirely or marked up by third-party sellers.

Right now, though, Amazon has a limited batch, and inventory looks razor-thin. If you’ve been waiting for one last shot at the buttoned Kindle without scouring second-hand stores, this might be it.

Follow