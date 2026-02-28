Kindle's newest feature has completely changed how I read books

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I’ve bounced between ebooks and audiobooks for years, usually picking whichever format fits the moment. Audible’s new immersive reading tool makes a pitch for doing both at once. In my experience, the result fills a niche but very real gap in my book consumption.

Would you use immersive reading mode? 11 votes No. 64 % Yes, in the right scenario. 27 % Yes, for the right content type. 9 %

A two-in-one reading experience

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I’m not someone who treats reading like a scoreboard or tries to prove how well-read I am. I just love to read. Unfortunately, that passion doesn’t always translate into focus. Introduced earlier this month, immersive reading syncs audiobooks and ebooks into a single view, highlighting text in real time as the narrator reads aloud. Unlike whispersync, the tool is about the combined experience, not just moving seamlessly between both options (though it does that too).

I’ve tested immersive reading for about a week, and the biggest benefit for me is how it impacts my focus. To be clear, there is absolutely a time and place for audiobooks. I will crush multiple titles in one long weekend of yard chores. They’re especially useful alongside menial tasks that don’t require my dedicated attention.

Immersive reading mode syncs your audiobook with highlighted text in your ebook.

But if my hands and eyes aren’t busy, my mind is incredibly susceptible to distraction. I’ll often be halfway down my mental to-do list before realizing I stopped listening to the book I put on less than five minutes ago. If I put on Audible during a car ride, there’s a 50/50 chance I’ll arrive having retained nothing, regretting I didn’t listen to Bad Bunny for the 100th time since the Super Bowl instead.

Immersive reading lands right where audiobooks fall short. The combination of visual cues and audio content keeps me focused with much less effort. Highlighted text gives my attention somewhere to land, and since my eyes stay engaged, my brain is more likely to follow suit.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Why it’s worth it

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The obvious question is, “Why not just read?” and most of the time, I probably will. Immersive reading isn’t always necessary (or even attractive), but as mentioned, there are times it makes a lot of sense.

The most obvious is when, despite my best intentions, sustained focus isn’t realistic. Books I might postpone feel more approachable, even on nights when I’m probably too tired to read but want to make some headway. An audiobook alone can turn into background noise, while reading alone can feel like too much effort. Together, I can knock out a few more pages before turning in for the night.

The combination helps me focus and retain information.

The tool also helps me build momentum. Immersively following along for a chapter, or even just a few pages, can jumpstart a reading session by pulling me into the story. I find it noticeably easier to dive back into books, especially if I’d already heard a section but needed to revisit it. For dense books like nonfiction in particular, it makes information easier to digest and lets me double up on how I’m learning.

Above all, though, I love the feature for multitasking. I can be reading on the couch, hear the laundry chime, and get up without hesitating because the narration simply continues while my hands get busy. The same thing applies to cooking. My book follows me, and progress feels continuous, even when my attention shifts between the oven and the page. When reading time is scarce, I love a tool that helps me optimize.

I love that it optimizes the limited time I have for reading.

Finally, there’s the nostalgic, comforting component. I don’t always want to be read to like a small child, but when I do, I like to read along just like I did back in my parents’ RV. Nothing infuriated my older siblings like me audibly reacting to something I got to first by reading ahead. Now, when I gasp, groan, or laugh out loud, the narrator doesn’t bat an eye.

Room for improvement

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Like most new features, it’s not flawless. Highlighting occasionally lags enough to pull me out of the experience, and once you notice the timing inconsistencies, they’re hard to ignore. In a few books, only partial words were highlighted, like just the A in Alabama instead of the entire state. I’d also love to see the highlighted area expanded by a few words in both directions, and be able to shift the timing of the highlighted text manually. This isn’t karaoke, so I don’t need to know the exact next word the narrator is on. I’d rather have a little more visual context. Control in general feels thinner than it should be, but I’m hoping Audible keeps tweaking the experience.

Pricing and licensing, unfortunately, significantly dampen the attractiveness of the tool. In many cases, you need to own both versions of a book to unlock immersive reading. This makes the feature feel more like a premium experience than a default one, and frankly, there aren’t many books I’m willing to pay for twice. During this testing period, I mostly stuck with titles I could happened to have both ways.

The need to purchase books in two formats is a major hurdle.

I usually treat ebooks and audiobooks like two different experiences and essentially two different libraries. Immersive reading makes them feel more complementary. If it weren’t for the financial cost, this would be my new favorite way to read.

Follow