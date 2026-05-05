This app from Harvard could reshape how identity works beyond Google Wallet

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR A Harvard-backed project called Keyring aims to keep your identity on your device rather than scattered across company servers, reducing the amount of personal data you have to hand over online.

It only shares the minimum required information for verification, like confirming your age without revealing your full date of birth, with authentication handled locally via biometrics.

Unlike platforms like Google Wallet, Keyring removes big tech from the process entirely, offering a more decentralized and user-controlled approach to digital identity.

Let’s not pretend this hasn’t gotten out of hand — signing in online now comes with a trade-off. It has turned into a steady stream of data sharing, where every app wants an account and every site nudges you toward that one-tap “Continue with Google” convenience. It works, but it also means your personal information is duplicated, stored, and shared across more places than you can realistically keep track of. That is exactly what researchers are increasingly pushing back against.

A recent report (via The Harvard Gazette) examines how companies collect, store, and use personal data. In many cases, it leaves users exposed to privacy risks and, at the extreme end, identity theft. None of this is new, but the sheer scale of it today is getting harder to shrug off. In response, researchers at Harvard University have teamed up with the Linux Foundation’s Decentralized Trust Graph Working Group to rethink how online identity works. Their answer is Keyring Wallet, a project built on a simple idea: your identity should stay with you, not sit on a company’s servers.

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

Keyring works like a digital identity wallet. Instead of handing over full sets of personal details every time you verify yourself, it only shares what is strictly required. So if a service needs to confirm you are over 18, it does not reveal your full date of birth. It simply verifies that you meet the condition. Everything else stays on your device. Authentication also happens locally using biometrics like Face ID or a fingerprint, so your data is not constantly being sent back and forth to external systems.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Apart from this, you can also store items such as a driver’s license, proof of employment, or other verified credentials, and you can choose exactly what to share and when. One of the more interesting pieces is how it handles real-world interactions. Two people can verify that they have met or exchanged credentials in person without involving a platform, like LinkedIn, in the middle. For this, nothing else is required but a direct and verifiable connection.

That naturally raises a fair question. Do we not already have something similar? Apps like Google Wallet already support digital IDs, passes, and secure storage backed by on-device protections. Google has also been working on privacy-focused identity verification APIs.

Keyring, however, takes a more hardline approach. Instead of refining the current system, it tries to remove large companies from the process entirely. There is no central authority acting as a gatekeeper, just a user-controlled identity built on open standards.

Whether that approach can scale in the real world is still up for debate. But at a time when sharing personal data has become almost automatic, Keyring comes across like a quiet attempt to reset how the internet handles identity.

Follow