Deal: Turn any old electronics smart with this Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip

Turning your house into a smart home can get expensive very quickly. Not to mention, there may be some regular appliances you already love. This is why I love the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip. It can turn any old lamps, kettles, or whatever you wish into smart devices. It will also help you save! Not only will you not have to replace existing products, but it’s $11 off, reducing the cost to just $18.99. Get the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303 for just $18.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means the sale could end at any moment.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303 Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303 See price at Amazon Save $11.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303 is pretty much like having three smart switches in a single unit, but it only takes up one outlet space. When plugged in and set up, you can either use the official app to turn each outlet on or off individually. It also works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

This means you can control them using voice commands, from wherever you are, as long as you have an internet connection. Of course, you can do much more then actively turn these switches on or off. You can also set schedules, link them to motion detectors, or even attach them to existing routines.

The accessory comes with three smart outlets. Additionally, it has two regular USB-A ports for charging other devices and accessories. Sadly, these USB ports aren’t smart, but they will be handy to extend the amount of ports you can take advantage of.

If you care for surge protection, this power strip is ETL-certified, so your electronics should be protected against any power discrepancies.

I’ve moved a lot, and can tell you I’ve never lived in a place with enough power outlets. I have a close relationship with power strips, and it helps that this one doubles as a set of three smart switches. Take advantage of this Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303 while you can! It’s at a record-low price right now, and we’re sure the price will go back up relatively soon.

