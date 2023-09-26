These smart bulbs transform your home at a record deal price of $26

As the nights are drawing in, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your home lighting. This Kasa Smart Light Bulbs deal is the ideal solution, allowing you to dim, schedule, and change the color of your lights, all without the need for a smart hub. The best part is that they just hit a record-low price on Amazon, thanks to an on-page coupon. Kasa Smart Light Bulbs for $25.99 ($16 off)

The four-pack of smart bulbs usually retails for $40, but a price drop on Amazon, coupled with an extra $2 on-page coupon, reduces the cost to just $25.99. A 4.6-star rating from over 6,000 reviews should tell you that you’re getting a colorful bang for your buck and an affordable addition to your smart home.

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs Kasa Smart Light Bulbs Go ahead, choose a new color every day for the rest of your life. TP-Link managed to fit just about everything you can ask for into its Kasa Smart light bulbs. You can leave the hub behind and control everything from the palm of your hand at a price the competition can't quite catch. See price at Amazon Save $14.00 On-page coupon

The bulbs also get our seal of approval, with a 9-out-of-10 rating in our rave review thanks to a user-friendly design and extensive feature set. The hub-free setup is a blessing — all you need is the Kasa Smart app on your iOS or Android device to control the bulbs. The bulbs offer a staggering 16 million color options, allowing you to set the mood in any room instantly. They also come with an Auto White feature that adjusts the lighting temperature based on outdoor conditions, providing a more natural feel. They can be grouped by room, and you can set custom schedules or control them via voice commands through Google Assistant, Alexa, or Samsung SmartThings.

This smart bulbs deal may end at any time, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

