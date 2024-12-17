Save 48% on this Kasa Smart Light Bulbs 4-pack deal

Are you looking to fill your home with smart lights? There are plenty of options out there, but they can get really expensive, and finding good, affordable options can be daunting. Let’s make the search easier for you. Here’s a really good deal on a Kasa Smart Light Bulbs 4-pack. Usually $39.99, right now, you can get these for just $20.99! Get the Kasa Smart Light Bulbs 4-pack for only $20.99!

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It happens to be a record-low price for this bundle, and it’s labeled as a “limited time deal.” Also, this discount is for the 800-lumen model, which is equivalent to the brightness a 60W halogen light bulb provides.

Kasa is a TP-Link brand, so these are not small-time light bulbs. They come from a reputable company. Additionally, I have personally used Kasa Smart Light Bulbs in the past, and they work seamlessly. I never experienced any issues with them, making them very easy to recommend at this price point.

As mentioned above, these lights can emit 800 lumens of brightness, which is about the same as a 60W halogen light bulb. They can also reproduce 16 million colors, so you can set the mood as you prefer. If you prefer sticking with white light, you’ll also be able to customize the light temperature, ranging between 2,500 kelvins and 9,000 kelvins. The higher the kelvins, the bluer the light, while reducing the kelvins will make the light more yellow/orange. I prefer pure white, which is about 5,000 kelvins. Regardless, you can customize the color temperature to your own liking.

Of course, these are smart lights, so you can control them via the official app. The Kasa Smart app can also monitor your light consumption, and offer more options like scheduling, automation, and more. You can also link your Kasa Smart account to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings. Then, you can use any smart speaker or smart device to control your lights.

Again, this is a record-low price, so you might want to take advantage of this offer sooner rather than later. New all-time low deals don’t usually last long!

Extra deal: Need a smart speaker?!

Using your smartphone to control your smart light bulbs is great, but things get much more interesting if you get a smart speaker. Our favorite one is still the Google Nest Audio, and it’s also on sale right now. You can save $50 on it, lowering the price to just $49.99.

The Google Nest Audio is quite a gem. For starters, it is very nicely designed, with a clean and minimalist look that will blend into any environment. We also really like its superior sound quality, at least when compared to Amazon’s Echo speakers.

Of course, you get access to Google Assistant, so you can use it to control your new Kasa Smart Light Bulbs using voice commands, or the Google Home app. Not only that, but you get access to all other Google Assistant capabilities. These include requesting random information, quickly solving math problems, setting alarms, playing music, and much more. You can even beam content to it, thanks to the fact that it has Chromecast support.

All that said, if you want to spend much less on a smart speaker, you can also consider the Amazon Echo Pop or Amazon Echo Dot, which are also on sale and much cheaper than the Nest Audio right now.

