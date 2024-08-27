This sale gets you two great smart light bulbs for only $14

Smart lights are great for turning your home smart. These are easy to configure, usually not too expensive, and personally, they are also what I use most often out of all my smart home products. Here’s a nice deal to kick things off. This 2-pack of Kasa Smart Light Bulbs are at a whopping 44% discount! That takes the price down to a mere $14. This is cheaper than you would usually pay for a single smart light bulb! Get the Kasa Smart Light Bulbs 2-pack for just $14

This deal is available from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means the price should go back to the usual $25 relatively soon.

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs Kasa Smart Light Bulbs See price at Amazon Save $11.00 Limited Time Deal!

This Kasa Smart Light Bulbs 2-pack comes with a couple of KL125P2 units. These are multi-color smart light bulbs that can output 800 lumens and reproduce 16 million colors. For reference, 800 lumens is about the equivalent of a 60W light bulb. These are also dimmable. The best part is they require no hub and connect directly to Wi-Fi.

You can control the light bulbs using the official app or your digital assistant of choice. It supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Of course, this means you can do things like turn the lights on or off, set schedules, use custom themes, monitor your energy consumption, and more. And you can do this from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection. There’s even an “Away Mode,” which turns your lights on and off randomly to make it seem like you’re home.

Go catch this deal! This is a super low price for two smart bulbs, and we’re not sure how long you’ll be able to get these at this price point.

