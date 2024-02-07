At just $7, the Kasa Smart Bulb has never been cheaper

You might have nations of smart bulbs being a luxury that requires other equipment to operate, but the Kasa Smart Light Bulb has neither of those issues. If you’ve got $7 and a smartphone, you’re ready to upgrade your home lighting with this well-rated device. It’s currently 57% off on Amazon. Kasa Smart Light Bulb for $7.38 ($10 off)

This latest price drop is the biggest we’ve tracked in the five years that the Kasa bulb has been available on Amazon, so it’s certainly worth a look. There’s a similarly impressive discount on the four-pack of the bulbs, down from $45 to only $26.67. The bulb boasts a 4.5-star Amazon rating from almost 15,000 reviews.

The Kasa Smart Light Bulb has a broad dimming range from 1% to 100%, letting you fine-tune lighting to match any mood or activity. It connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network, eliminating the need for additional hubs or equipment, and can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa Smart app on iOS and Android devices. It supports voice commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana, adding convenience to its functionality. It also features a high Color Rendering Index (CRI) for vivid and true-to-life colors, meets energy efficiency standards, and promotes energy savings with its ultra-low standby power consumption.

