This clever origami game gives foldable phone owners a unique way to play

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Someone has created a game that takes advantage of your folding phone’s hinge.

The game is an origami simulator called “Kami.”

The project is free, available online, and it’s open-source, so anyone can use or modify it.

With the extra screen real estate that foldable phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, provide, they make for great mobile gaming devices. The unique folding design of foldables also presents an opportunity to interact with games in a new way. On that end, we’re starting to see developers find ways to incorporate a folding phone’s hinge into the gameplay, like the viral Foldy Bird game. Now, another game has emerged with a rather clever idea.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Over on Reddit, a user who goes by maxwase shared a new game they created that takes advantage of a foldable phone’s folding ability. The game is called “Kami” and it’s an origami simulator. On the screen is a flat sheet of paper that you can move and rotate in any way you want. To fold the paper, you’ll need to line up the piece of paper along the line in the middle of the screen and physically fold your phone. The simulator is also able to detect which way you’re folding.

If you don’t have a folding phone, you can still give Kami a try. The game is available online for free, if you’re interested in giving it a shot. On top of that, the creator says that the project is open source, so you can modify it as you please.

It’s fun to see developers take advantage of the hinge in this way. However, be prepared to speed up the wear and tear on your folding screen.

Follow