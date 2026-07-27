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This highly-rated 175W car charger is down to $19.99 at Amazon right now
Jul 27, 2026 — 1:02 PM ET
JOYROOM’s 175W Car Charger is built for drivers who need to power more than one device on the road, and there’s a solid deal on it at Amazon right now. It packs big charging power into a compact in-car design, with a high 4.7-star Amazon rating that makes the low price even more appealing.
This is a 3-port GaN car charger with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. JOYROOM markets it around up to 175W combined output, so it’s aimed at phones, tablets, and even some USB-C laptops. The USB-C ports support PD fast charging, while the USB-A port supports QC, making it a handy pick for mixed-device setups. It also commonly comes with a 100W USB-C to USB-C cable, so you can put that higher USB-C power to work right away.
GaN tech is a big part of the appeal here. It helps the charger deliver very high power in a compact form while improving efficiency and heat control. That makes this model a strong fit for anyone who wants to charge multiple devices at once, especially when one of them needs higher USB-C power than a basic car charger can offer.
At the moment, the JOYROOM 175W Car Charger is down to $19.99 on Amazon, from a recommended retail price of $24.99. That’s a 20% discount, and the best price we’ve ever tracked. Hit the button above to see the deal for yourself.
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