Join the Android Authority team: We're hiring a Video Creator!

Android Authority, the world’s largest independent Android news source, is looking for passionate tech enthusiasts to join our team. With millions of readers and a significant social following, we’re at the forefront of the latest product releases, providing top-notch reviews, comparisons, and tech explanations. If you’re tech-savvy, experienced in video creation, and ready to travel, we want to hear from you.

As part of the Android Authority team, you’ll go hands-on with the latest smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other gadgets before they hit the market. Our team attends major tech events around the world to produce engaging videos, news coverage and in-depth explainers about new technologies.

We’re seeking applicants who are highly knowledgeable about the Android ecosystem and emerging tech trends. You should be comfortable creating scripted and impromptu videos, doing live demos, and explaining complex technologies in a way that everyday consumers can understand. Strong on-camera presence and presentation skills are a must.

The role involves working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment. You’ll brainstorm video ideas with our editorial team, travel to tech events and work closely with new products from manufacturers both old and new. Technical expertise, passion for gadgets and the ability to thrive under pressure are key requirements.

If you want to influence how millions of people learn about and use new technologies, this is the perfect opportunity. Join our talented team and help be a part of the future of independent consumer tech journalism. Seize this chance to turn your passion into a career!

What we are looking for We are seeking passionate, knowledgeable individuals who live and breathe the latest technology and can create engaging video content about the newest devices and trends.

The ideal candidate will have in-depth experience with a wide variety of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other personal tech. You should be able to articulate complex features and specifications in a clear, compelling way through high-quality video reviews and explanations.

On top of your technical expertise, you need to have experience conceptualizing, scripting, filming, and editing your own YouTube or social media videos. Familiarity with shooting product unboxings, device comparisons, tutorials, and other popular formats is a huge plus.

In this role with Android Authority, you’ll work in a fast-paced environment where you’ll often be racing to capture timely content around new product announcements and releases. That means you need to be comfortable traveling regularly to tech events, conferences, and device launches.

Above all, your passion for technology should shine through in everything you create. We want creative, ambitious team players who are as excited about tech as our readers and viewers!

How to apply Interested candidates can apply through our online application form at authoritymedia.com/jobs. Simply click the “Open job” button and fill out the application fields.

To apply, you will need to provide the following: Your resume and cover letter, outlining your qualifications and passion for technology. Make sure to highlight any experience you have creating videos.

Links to 3 of your best video projects. These should demonstrate your on-camera presence, technical knowledge, and creativity. Videos can cover product reviews, how-to tutorials, industry analysis, or anything else relevant.

A 1-2 minute video introduction of yourself, explaining why you are interested in this position and what you can bring to the Android Authority team. Speak clearly and enthusiastically on camera. Once submitted, our team will review your application. If we see a great fit, we will reach out to schedule a video interview and continue the process.

We know the perfect candidate for this position is out there! If you love creating videos about the latest technology, have a knack for engaging audiences, and are excited to travel to tech events, apply today. This is a remarkable opportunity to join a leading tech publication with a massive global reach. We can’t wait to hear from you!

