Meet JMGO's newest, delightfully compact, ultra-short-throw laser projector

TL;DR JMGO has launched the JMGO O3, a compact and affordable ultra-short-throw (UST) laser projector.

The unit is just 250 × 219 × 107mm and 2.4kg, far smaller than the O2S Ultra.

It is currently priced at CNY 3,749 (~USD $530) and is limited to China.

JMGO has expanded its projector lineup once again, this time with the JMGO O3, a compact ultra-short-throw (UST) laser model designed to deliver big-screen entertainment in smaller spaces. The projector quietly launched in China earlier this month and is already drawing attention, and not only thanks to its unusually low price for a laser-based UST.

What really sets the projector apart is just how compact it is. At only 250 × 219 × 107mm and about 2.4kg, it’s dramatically smaller than JMGO’s own O2S Ultra, which nearly doubles it in both footprint and weight. That tiny profile makes its performance even more impressive: the JMGO O3 can throw a 100-inch image from just 22cm off the wall thanks to a 0.18:1 throw ratio. In practice, you get a cinema-sized picture in spaces where bulkier UST units might not fit, making it suitable for tight apartments, bedrooms, dorm rooms, or secondary media setups.

Inside, the device uses a tri-laser MALC light engine paired with a 1080p DLP chip. JMGO rates the projector at 1,400 ISO lumens, a significant number for a projector at this size and price. The company also claims 110% BT.2020 color coverage and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, suggesting unexpectedly wide color reproduction for an entry-level laser projector.

For setup, the O3 supports auto-focus, auto-keystone, auto-screen fit, wall-color calibration, and AI-based black level enhancement. Gamers may also appreciate that the projector offers HDMI 2.1 inputs and supports up to 120Hz refresh rates, though the native resolution remains 1080p. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, and while the China model runs JMGO’s Bonfire OS, a global variant would almost certainly shift to a more familiar streaming platform if released internationally. On the audio front, the devices includes a 20W speaker system.

The JMGO O3 is currently available only in China, priced at CNY 3,749 (roughly USD $530). JMGO has not announced U.S. or European availability yet, though the company’s recent push into Western markets makes a broader release likely in 2026. For renters, small spaces, or anyone curious about UST projection without spending over $1,500, the JMGO O3 could become one of the most interesting low-cost options once it leaves China.

