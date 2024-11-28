Amazing deal: 63% off the JLab JBuds Lux ANC, our favorite budget headphones

Finding the very best headphones is relatively simple. Put simply, the battle is mainly between the Sony WH-1000XM5, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and Apple AirPods Max. What’s much harder is finding a great set of headphones at a lower price. There are just so many cheap headphones out there that the chances of coming across horrible ones are pretty high. Let’s save you all the work: our favorite budget headphones are the JLab JBuds Lux ANC. These are usually $79.99, but Black Friday is all the rage right now and we’ve found them at the incredible price of just $29! Buy the JLab JBuds Lux ANC for a mere $29!

This offer is only available from Walmart. The discounted price applies to all color versions available: Graphite, Cloud, Green, and Mauve.

JLab JBuds Lux ANC JLab JBuds Lux ANC For under $100, these are crazy good value. As far as inexpensive ANC headphones go, the JLab JBuds Lux ANC are one of the best of 2024. They focus on the fundamentals, and not fighting the spec wars. See price at Walmart Save $50.99 Black Friday Deal!

At just $29, these headphones are a total steal. I am actually trying to justify getting them, but I find no reason to do so because I already have higher-end cans. That said, they would make a great gift for the holidays, or they could be the perfect option for someone who wants over-ear headphones at a lower price.

Our co-workers at SoundGuys gave the JLab JBuds Lux ANC a fantastic review. While it lacks most of the fancy features higher-end models tout, these headphones get the fundamentals right, and throw in a couple of cool features to keep things fun.

We loved the comfortable fit the padded band and artificial leather cup covers provide. Cheap headphones aren’t often the most comfy. It was also really nice to see that you get wired connectivity via USB-C, a feature even higher-end models frequently dismiss. Of course, you can also connect wirelessly over Bluetooth. Despite the super affordable price point, the audio quality is pretty good. Oh, and they have ANC! Of course, ANC performance won’t compete with expensive alternatives, but it is decent, and we’re surprised to see it’s even included in such affordable headphones. Where these do excel is in the battery life department. They lasted us about 44 hours per charge! That’s quite impressive.

You might want to make up your mind soon, because we’ve never seen this headset go for such a low price. Amazon has them for $46.99, and that is already considered a great deal. We’re also not sure how long the Walmart offer will stand. It almost seems like a typo, so go get yours before the price bounces back up!

If you aren’t convinced by these, Sound Guys also has a list of the best budget headphones. We can tell you right now you won’t find a better deal, though.

