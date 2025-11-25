Get 50% off the JLab JBuds Lux ANC headphones (record-low price)

Looking for some fantastic wireless headphones at a steal of a price? During this Black Friday, the JLab JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones are down to just $39.99 from the usual $79.99—an impressive 50% discount. It’s the best price we’ve ever seen for these headphones. JLab JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones for $39.99 (50%% off)

The JLab JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones are packed with features you’d expect from more expensive headphones. They come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, ensuring a reliable and seamless audio experience. With 40mm drivers supporting both Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, you’ll enjoy high-quality sound that’s both rich and immersive. You can also tweak the audio to your liking using the JLab App’s customizable EQ settings.

These headphones also sport Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, which can block out up to 35dB of ambient noise, perfect for when you want to tune out the world. There’s also a “Be Aware” mode, for times when you want to let some environmental sounds in.

Battery life won’t let you down, offering up to 70 hours of playtime without ANC and 40 hours with it enabled, plus a quick charge feature to get you several hours of use in a pinch. The Cloud Foam earcups make for a comfy fit, and they fold up for easy carrying. With an Amazon review score of 4.6 stars, it’s no wonder people are loving these headphones!

Our experts at SoundGuys.com actually listed these as the top option in their list of the best budget headphones. We would recommend them even at full price, so a half-off offer is definitely a nice chance in our book.

Snag this unique Black Friday deal before it’s gone, and enjoy top-notch audio on a budget. Whether it’s for yourself or a holiday gift, it’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

