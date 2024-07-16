The highly-rated JBuds Lux ANC headphones are just $55 today

Looking for inexpensive yet quality headphones that can deliver performance that rivals premium options? You’re in luck because JLab’s JBuds Lux ANC headphones offer really good value for the features and specs you get with them. They’re now available at a 31% discount for Amazon Prime Day, meaning they cost just $55!

These headphones made the SoundGuys best headphones list for a reason. The over-ear can feature active noise-canceling up to 25dB and have 40mm drivers that help create an immersive sound quality, complete with deep and clear audio. Supporting over 70 hours of playtime (and over 40 hours when you turn on noise-canceling), these earphones have plenty of juice to keep you going during those long commutes or work days.

They’re ergonomically designed with soft foam around the earcups and headband for enhanced comfort, and the hinged yokes at the top of each earcup allow you to fold the headphones up and carry them conveniently. If you want headphones that can connect to multiple devices and toggle between them efficiently, you’ll be pleased to know that the JBuds Lux ANC headphones support Bluetooth Multipoint tech as well. If these specs sound good to you, head over to Amazon to snag this deal. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can simply sign up for this free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and score these JLAB headphones at a sweet discount!

