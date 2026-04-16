Get the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker for a 2026 low of $149.99

The JBL Xtreme 2 is now available for just $149.99, a $30 reduction from its previous price of $179.99. That’s a solid 17% off the regular price, and the best price we’ve seen all year.

This portable Bluetooth speaker is designed to deliver impressive sound with its four drivers and dual JBL bass radiators. It boasts a durable 10,000mAh lithium-ion battery, providing up to 15 hours of playtime. With an IPX7 rating, it is waterproof and ready for use at the pool or beach, making it perfect for outdoor events. You can also link over 100 other JBL Connect+ enabled speakers for an even bigger sound experience.

Check out the JBL Xtreme 2 deal on Amazon