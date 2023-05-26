The JBL Vibe Buds bring 32 hours of battery life at a new price of $39.95

The flash Dan’s of the world will always fork out hundreds of dollars to sport the best wireless earbuds on the market. But many of us just want a solid pair with good sound, nice functionality, and an affordable price tag. This is what JBL does best, and its latest creation, the JBL Vibe Buds, just got their first price drop ever down to $39.95 ($10 off).

Battery life is a big deal when it comes to wireless earbuds, and the Vibe Buds deliver in spades on this front. They offer up to eight hours of continuous playback on a single charge, and the charging case provides an additional 24 hours of juice. Speed charging the buds gets you another two hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

JBL Vibe Buds JBL Vibe Buds Get the most from your mixes with high-quality audio from secure, reliable earbuds with 8mm drivers featuring JBL Deep Bass Sound. See price at Amazon Save $10.00 First discount

Other aspects of the Vibe Buds make them good for fitness fanatics. They feature an ergonomic design for a comfortable fit over extended periods, an IPX4 water and dust resistance rating, and Smart Ambient technology, which allows you to hear what’s going on around you while wearing them. TalkThru even lets you hear your own voice when you briefly stop your jog to catch up with a friend.

Summer is upon us, so if you need a new pair of earbuds to make the most of it, check ou the JBL Vibe Buds deal for yourself via the widget above.

Comments