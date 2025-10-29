The JBL Tune 520BT sound great, and they are a mere $35.99 right now!

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

Good headphones don’t have to cost a small fortune. Experts at our sister site, SoundGuys.com, tested these and the results are quite impressive. The JBL Tune 520BT are also only $35.99 right now! Buy the JBL Tune 520BT for a mere $35.99 ($23.96 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Keep in mind that only the Blue color version is $35.99. The Purple and White versions are also on sale for $37.99 if you prefer those.

You might not expect much out of a pair of headphones that costs only $35.99, but you would be impressed. We aren’t just saying these are great, either. Our statements are based on objective tests carried out by our experts at SoundGuys.com. They perform a series of rigorous tests on all main headphones, including the MDAQS score test. Essentially, these tests tell us how pleasant audio quality is based on the average listener’s preferences.

Surprisingly (even to us), the JBL Tune 520BT scored the highest in the MDAQS score out of all wireless headphones from 2024. With a 4.8 out of 5.0 score, this is akin to David and Goliath. It beat headphones that were much more respected, recognized, and expensive. This includes contenders like the Sony ULT WEAR, Sonos ACE, and even the $699 Bowers & Wilkins PX8! You can read all about the results in the SoundGuys.com 2024 report.

These are definitely among the best headphones if you want the best value per dollar. We also really liked the portability, thanks to the folding mechanism. They come available in a nice variety of fun colors, too.

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

Another area where these excel is the battery life. Our experts also tested these, and managed to get an impressive 60 hours and 52 minutes on a full charge.

You’ll even get some cool features like Bluetooth Multipoint, which is unheard of at this price range. Sometimes, even expensive headphones don’t get this capability!

All that said, there are definitely some sacrifices to be had. After all, these are just $35.99! For starters, the build quality isn’t great, as these are made mostly of cheaper plastic. We also found them a bit uncomfortable for longer listening sessions, mostly because the clamping force can be uncomfortable for people with larger heads. They are also on-ear headphones, which are naturally less comfortable than over-the-ear cans.

We also didn’t like that the headphones require an official app to run on Android and iOS devices. Oh, and they don’t have ANC support. But again, they are $35.99!

Honestly, the few downsides aren’t too bad when you consider the value you get for a mere $35.99, especially when the audio quality is superb. Go sign up for this deal before it goes away!

