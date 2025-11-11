Deal: These $30 JBL Tune 520BT headphones actually sound amazing!

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

You would never imagine a pair of super-affordable headphones would sound as good as the JBL Tune 520BT. These come at a retail price of just $59.95, and right now they are half off, at a mere $29.95! These actually beat much more expensive models in audio quality. Keep reading to learn all about these. Buy the JBL Tune 520BT headphones for just $29.95 ($30 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount applies to all color versions available: Black, Blue, Purple, and White.

We were surprised to see that a pair of $59.95 headphones were this good. Our experts at SoundGuys.com put them through their objective tests, and the results were impressive. The MDAQS score essentially tells us how “pleasant” audio quality is, based on the average listener’s preferences. Get this: the JBL Tune 520BT scored the highest among all wireless headphones launched in 2024. Yes, all!

The 4.8 out of 5.0 score managed to beat all of the most recognized and expensive models from that year. This includes contenders like the Sony ULT WEAR, Sonos ACE, and even the mighty pricey $699 Bowers & Wilkins PX8. You can check out the full SoundGuys.com 2024 report here.

It’s hard to beat the value you get per dollar from these headphones. These are also very light and portable. The folding mechanism helps keep them compact when on the go. Not to mention, they come in a variety of fun colors.

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

Let’s talk about the other area where the JBL Tune 520BT excel: battery life. We managed to get an impressive 60 hours and 52 minutes per charge! That leaves nearly all other headphones in the dust! You’ll even get Bluetooth Multipoint, which is a feature mostly reserved for high-end headphones.

All that said, there are some sacrifices to be made. These are just $30 bucks, after all! The build quality is quite plasticky, to start. The strong clamping mechanism can also make them a bit uncomfortable for long listening sessions, especially if you have a bigger head. Of course, there is no ANC. Also, there is a bit of a weird limitation. You will need to download the app to use them with Android or iOS. Like… It’s not optional.

If you don’t mind those few downsides, these are an impressive pair of headphones for the price. We can’t think of any headphones that offer this much bang for your buck at such a low price. Get this deal while you can!

Honestly, the few downsides aren’t too bad when you consider the value you get for a mere $35.99, especially when the audio quality is superb. Go sign up for this deal before it goes away! This is a record-low price, and such deals rarely last long.

Follow