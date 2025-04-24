Get the party started with this amazing JBL PartyBox Club 120 speaker deal!

The JBL PartyBox Club 120 is definitely too much speaker for my needs, but I know many of you party beasts will love it! Especially if you can get it at today’s record-low price, which slashes the price by $120, bringing the total cost down to just $279.95. The previous all-time low was $298 from Amazon. Buy the JBL PartyBox Club 120 speaker for just $279.95 ($120 off)

This offer is available from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned deals website. It comes with a full-year JBL warranty, and there’s a limit of two units per customer. Additionally, the sale is available for five days or “until sold out.”

You’ve surely seen those cool JBL speakers with fancy lights and fantastic sound. The JBL PartyBox Club 120 is one of them, and while it’s one of the lower-end JBL party speakers in its class, our audio experts at Sound Guys believe it could be the best option for most people. Read more about their thoughts in this JBL PartyBox Stage 320 vs JBL PartyBox Club 120 comparison.

For starters, it is lighter at 24lbs. And despite its smaller size, it is pretty mighty, offering 160W of output. To put things into perspective, the next upgrade is the JBL PartyBox Stage 320, which has a 240W output and can fill a “tennis-court” outdoor area with sound. Most of us don’t have that much backyard, or need such extreme sound. The JBL PartyBox Club 120 will sound amazing in any average yard, basement, or any other space.

Of course, it comes with fancy lights that you can customize using the official app. You can also use this app to control microphone input, which is. Essential for those karaoke nights. It’s also IPX4-rated. While that isn’t the best water resistance level around, it should handle liquids just fine. I just wouldn’t leave it out in heavy rain, or too close to a pool. JBL pretty much mentions it is “splash-proof.”

Of course, parties shouldn’t require wired connections. This speaker has a battery, and it can run for 12 hours at 25% volume, without bass boost or a light show. Of course, this time will be reduced the more you push the speaker. The good news is that the battery is removable, so you can buy a separate one and keep the speaker going after a swap.

You won’t feel limited by connectivity options, either. In addition to supporting Bluetooth 5.4, it includes USB-A, has two 1/4-inch inputs for a microphone or instrument, and a 3.5mm aux in for wired listening. It even has in/out aux ports for daisy-chaining multiple speakers.

You likely won’t find a better deal on the JBL PartyBox Club 120, so this is the best time to get such a good party speaker. The summer is coming up, so get yours at a great price while you can!