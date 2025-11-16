The best ultra-portable speaker under $100 just got its first price drop in this holiday deal

JBL’s newest ultra-portable speaker has certainly impressed us, and this is the first-ever chance to grab it for less than retail price. The JBL Grip only launched in September, and Amazon has already dropped the price from $99.95 down to $84.95 as part of JBL’s early Black Friday deals. JBL Grip for $84.99 ($15 off)

It’s a great pick at full price, and the experts at our sister site SoundGuys actually named it the best ultra-portable speaker under $100. The 15% discount applies to all colorways of the Bluetooth speaker, so you can choose the one that will best match the vibe of your holiday get-togethers.

JBL Grip JBL Grip The JBL Grip is an ultra-portable speaker meant to go places. The JBL Grip is an easy-to-grab portable Bluetooth speaker that won't weigh you down. See price at Amazon Save $15.00 Black Friday deal!

You can see why our counterparts liked this device. It features a small, upright design that fits anywhere, proper IP68 protection, a lightweight build you can clip to a bag, ambient lighting on the back, and full support for the JBL Portable app — including a seven-band EQ and Auracast. For something this compact, it punches above its weight with balanced sound and more bass presence than you’d expect.

If you want a grab-and-go Bluetooth speaker that isn’t flimsy, doesn’t mind water, and still sounds respectable, the Grip is one of the strongest options in the sub-$100 space. At $84.95, it’s an even easier recommendation.

