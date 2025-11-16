Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best ultra-portable speaker under $100 just got its first price drop in this holiday deal
1 hour ago
JBL’s newest ultra-portable speaker has certainly impressed us, and this is the first-ever chance to grab it for less than retail price. The JBL Grip only launched in September, and Amazon has already dropped the price from $99.95 down to $84.95 as part of JBL’s early Black Friday deals.
It’s a great pick at full price, and the experts at our sister site SoundGuys actually named it the best ultra-portable speaker under $100. The 15% discount applies to all colorways of the Bluetooth speaker, so you can choose the one that will best match the vibe of your holiday get-togethers.
You can see why our counterparts liked this device. It features a small, upright design that fits anywhere, proper IP68 protection, a lightweight build you can clip to a bag, ambient lighting on the back, and full support for the JBL Portable app — including a seven-band EQ and Auracast. For something this compact, it punches above its weight with balanced sound and more bass presence than you’d expect.
If you want a grab-and-go Bluetooth speaker that isn’t flimsy, doesn’t mind water, and still sounds respectable, the Grip is one of the strongest options in the sub-$100 space. At $84.95, it’s an even easier recommendation.
What other JBL devices are on sale?
JBL makes top audio devices for all budgets, and this Black Friday period is the best time to get many of them at all-time low prices. You can see all of the deals here, but here are a few other standouts for us:
- JBL Go 4 for $39.95 ($10 off)
- JBL Partybox Encore Essential for $199.95 ($130 off)
- JBL Tune Buds 2 for $49.95 ($60 off)
- JBL Vibe Buds 2 for $39.95 ($25 off)
- JBL Bar 500MK2-5.1 Channel Soundbar System for $449.95 ($200 off)
- JBL Bar 1300XMK2-11.1.4 Channel Soundbar System for $1,199.95 ($500 off)
