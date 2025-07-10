This JBL Go 3 Prime Day deal makes it almost too cheap to pass up

Looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker? Right now, you can grab the JBL Go 3 for just $27.95 in the Prime Day sale, down from its usual $39.95. That’s a solid 30% off and the lowest price we’ve seen all year. JBL Go 3 for $27.95 (30% off)

The JBL Go 3 stands out for its portability and sound quality, with a nod of approval from our sister site, SoundGuys. Designed for on-the-go use, it features a lightweight build with an integrated loop, perfect for attaching to bags or belts. Despite its small size, it delivers impressive audio performance thanks to JBL’s Pro Sound technology, which ensures deep bass and clear sound.

JBL Go 3 JBL Go 3 You can take this cheap Bluetooth speaker to the beach or the hiking trails—is that enough? The JBL GO 3 is a cheap and simple Bluetooth speaker built to handle whatever outdoor excursion you want to throw at it. It's a pretty feature-light product, but it works well, the IP67 rating means it's great for the beach or the trails. See price at Amazon Save $12.00 Prime Deal

The speaker is both waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating, making it suitable for any outdoor activity. With Bluetooth 5.1, pairing it with your devices is a smooth and stable process. The battery life offers up to five hours of continuous playtime on a single charge, which is ideal for short trips or day use. Its fabric-covered exterior adds to its durability, helping it withstand everyday wear and tear.

Remember, all these exciting Prime Day deals are available to Prime subscribers only. If you’re not yet subscribed, consider signing up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these offers.