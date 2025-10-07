Prime Day: Score a rare 26% discount on the excellent JBL Flip 7

If you’re in the market for a portable speaker that doesn’t skimp on sound or durability, the JBL Flip 7 is worth considering. With Amazon’s Prime Day deals, you can snag it for just $109.95, a solid 26% off the regular price of $149.99, and the best Amazon price we’ve ever tracked. JBL Flip 7 for $109.95 (20% off)

The audio experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, reviewed this device, and their verdict was that it’s “an excellent buy if you want a packable, rugged, portable speaker with a premium build and customizable sound.”

JBL Flip 7 JBL Flip 7 The JBL Flip 7 offers a familiar look, but offers some modern updates. The JBL Flip 7 receives some welcome upgrades. See price at Amazon Save $40.00

The JBL Flip 7 is packed with features to elevate your listening experience. It comes with JBL’s AI Sound Boost, which enhances bass and clarity without any hint of distortion. You can expect up to 16 hours of battery life when using the Playtime Boost feature, which is impressive for its size. Plus, it’s rugged — you won’t have to worry about water or dust getting in your way with its IP68 rating. Its Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and Auracast support make it easy to pair with other JBL speakers.

Don’t forget, most of these deals are part of Amazon Prime Day, which means you’ll need a Prime subscription to take advantage. If you’re not a member yet, signing up for the 30-day trial is a great way to start.

