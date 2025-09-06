The JBL Flip 7 speaker reappears at a $50 discount!

The JBL Charge 6 is our favorite speaker, and it is still on sale for $139.95 on Woot.com. While impressive and super portable, some of you want something even easier to carry around. If you really value portability, then the JBL Flip 7 is your best bet. It is back to its record-low price of $99.95, saving you $50! Buy the JBL Flip 7 speaker for just $99.95 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned deals website. It’s available in Blue, Black, and Red. There’s a limit of one unit per customer. The only main thing to remember is that you’ll get a 90-day Woot warranty instead of a full manufacturer’s warranty.

JBL Flip 7 JBL Flip 7 The JBL Flip 7 offers a familiar look, but offers some modern updates. The JBL Flip 7 receives some welcome upgrades. See price at Woot! Save $50.00

While the JBL Charge 6 is the top dog in the world of portable Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Flip 7 doesn’t fall far behind, and it is smaller. It measures just 7.2 x 2.7 x 2.8in and weighs 1.82lbs. It will fit in most bags, purses, or even a backpack’s drink holder. You may even be able to fit it in larger pants pockets! Many compare the size to that of a water bottle. It comes with a carabiner and loop, so you can easily carry or hang it anywhere.

Don’t be fooled by the small body, though. The JBL Flip 7 comes with a really nice construction and an IP68 rating. It is made for outdoor adventures, after all. And since it’s smaller and lighter, you’ll be able to take it on any hike, camping trip, etc.

The sound quality is also surprisingly good considering its size. It sounds very similar to the JBL Charge 6, with the main difference being that the bass isn’t as deep. Of course, the battery life will also suffer when you get a smaller speaker. This one will last 14 hours per charge, but it can’t be used to charge other devices.

Keep in mind that this is still a record-low price. The JBL Flip 7 has never been cheaper. It’s an impressive little speaker, and we’re sure those who value portability and quality will love it. Go get it while you can!

If you want to consider other options, though, our sister site SoundGuys.com has its list of the best Bluetooth speakers.

Extra deal: If you want to upgrade, the JBL Charge 6 is still at a record-low price, too

JBL Charge 6 JBL Charge 6 The JBL Charge 6 is here, with some key upgrades. The JBL Charge 6 is new and improved with its upgraded durability, customizable sound, and longer battery life. See price at Woot! Save $60.00

Now, if you really want the best of the best and don’t mind paying a bit more, the JBL Charge 6 is going for $139.95 right now. That is a $60 discount, and it’s also the best discount this speaker has ever seen.

As already mentioned, the main benefits are that the sound quality is a little better, the bass is a bit deeper, and the battery life is better. You’ll get 24 hours per charge! You can also use the extra power to charge other devices through the USB port.

The strap is also customizable, and it can be used as both a handle and a loop. By the way, keep in mind that both of these speakers support AuraCast, so you could get both and listen through both. Just remember that this won’t work with previous-generation JBL speakers, as those used Partyboost, and that standard isn’t compatible with the newer one.

Follow