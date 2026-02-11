The JBL Flip 7 is still at a record-low price, but probably not for much longer

The JBL Flip 7 is a great little speaker for those who value both quality and portability. Its $149.95 retail price is a bit on the higher end, but you can get it from Woot.com for just $84.95, making it an awesome deal. Buy the JBL Flip 7 for only $84.95 ($65 off)

This offer is available on Woot.com, an Amazon-owned website focused on deals. There is a limit of two units per customer, and it’s only available in Blue. Also, keep in mind that you’ll get a 90-day Woot warranty rather than the manufacturer’s.

JBL Flip 7 JBL Flip 7 The JBL Flip 7 offers a familiar look, but offers some modern updates. The JBL Flip 7 receives some welcome upgrades. See price at Woot! Save $65.00

There’s a reason why we think this JBL Flip 7 deal might not stick around for much longer, even though this offer has been around for some time. The thing is, the JBL Charge 6 record-low offer from Woot just disappeared after months of amazing sales. This makes us wonder if the JBL Flip 7 is next. Don’t worry, though, this is still a great Bluetooth speaker, and it’s much more portable.

The JBL Flip 7 measures only 7.2 x 2.7 x 2.8in, and it weighs 1.82lbs. It will easily fit in most bags, purses, backpacks, drink holders, and even some larger pants pockets. Many compare the size to that of a water bottle, just in case you need a point of reference. It also comes with a carabiner and loop, making it easier to carry anywhere.

While smaller, this speaker is also quite mighty. It offers a sturdy construction and an IP68 rating. It’s made for outdoor adventures, after all. It also has really nice sound quality. Compared to the JBL 6, it has less depth in bass, and the bumpers are less prominent. Battery life is also not as impressive, but it is pretty good at 14 hours.

Again, this is still a record-low price, so take advantage of this sale while you can. To check out other options, refer to our sister site, SoundGuys.com, which has its own list of the best Bluetooth speakers.

