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The JBL Clip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a steal right now at just $59.95
1 hour ago
Music can elevate any outdoor adventure, and the JBL Clip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for taking your tunes anywhere. This speaker just dropped to $59.95, which is a 25% discount relative to its normal price of $79.95.
Small but mighty, the Clip 5 offers impressive sound quality with its JBL Pro Sound technology despite its compact design. It is IP67-certified, meaning it is both waterproof and dustproof, so you can confidently take it to the beach, by the pool, or on a hiking trail. With its integrated carabiner clip, you can easily attach it to your backpack or carry it with one hand. On a single charge, you can enjoy up to 12 hours of playback, or 15 hours if you enable Playtime Boost. Plus, you can manage the speaker through the JBL Portable app, adjusting EQ settings and unlocking features.
According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores an impressive 87 out of 100. This score reflects the current price of $59.95, which is $12.10 below the 90-day average of $72.05, giving you a 17% savings. Additionally, it is at an all-time low, enhancing its value. The price dropped just 19 hours ago, ensuring that you are getting a fresh deal on this popular speaker.
With its combination of quality sound, portability, and eco-friendly design, the JBL Clip 5 is an excellent addition to your outdoor gear.
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