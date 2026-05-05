The JBL Clip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a steal right now at just $59.95

Music can elevate any outdoor adventure, and the JBL Clip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for taking your tunes anywhere. This speaker just dropped to $59.95, which is a 25% discount relative to its normal price of $79.95.

Small but mighty, the Clip 5 offers impressive sound quality with its JBL Pro Sound technology despite its compact design. It is IP67-certified, meaning it is both waterproof and dustproof, so you can confidently take it to the beach, by the pool, or on a hiking trail. With its integrated carabiner clip, you can easily attach it to your backpack or carry it with one hand. On a single charge, you can enjoy up to 12 hours of playback, or 15 hours if you enable Playtime Boost. Plus, you can manage the speaker through the JBL Portable app, adjusting EQ settings and unlocking features.