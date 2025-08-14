You can still save $50 on the JBL Charge 6, our favorite Bluetooth speaker

Woot recently launched a couple of deals on JBL’s hottest portable speakers, the Flip 7 and the Charge 6. These offers don’t usually last long, and Woot tends to have limited quantities. As a result, the Flip 7 is now out of stock. You can still get the JBL Charge 6 at a $50 discount, though. Buy the JBL Charge 6 Bluetooth speaker for $149.95 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. The speaker is in new condition, but is only available in Black. The only downside is that it doesn’t have a full manufacturer’s warranty, but you get Woot’s 90-day warranty.

JBL Charge 6 JBL Charge 6 The JBL Charge 6 is here, with some key upgrades. The JBL Charge 6 is new and improved with its upgraded durability, customizable sound, and longer battery life.

Again, the JBL Flip 7 is gone from Woot now. That said, the JBL Charge 6 is still around, and it is actually a better speaker. So much so that our experts at SoundGuys.com have crowned it as the top option in their list of the best Bluetooth speakers. Of course, there are better ones, but this one strikes a perfect balance between quality, portability, and price. Especially now that it is on sale!

This little speaker offers a great overall experience for adventurers, campers, and backyard party hosts. For starters, it is built like a little tank. The rubber bumpers protect it against drops and bumps, and it has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Considering its size, the sound quality is actually very impressive. It has a deep bass, too, which we know many of you love. It’s also very loud. In fact, when I used it, I had to constantly lower the volume to make sure I didn’t disturb others at a lake.

If you’re not satisfied with the sound profile, the app comes with a seven-band equalizer, allowing you to customize the audio to your liking. It also has an impressive 24-hour battery life, so it can really outlast any party. As an added benefit, you can actually charge your phone with it, so it kind of doubles as a battery pack!

Other features include lossless audio, Auracast support for syncing multiple speakers, and more. Just keep in mind that Auracast only works with the latest JBL speakers. Older generations came with JBL’s own PartyBoost standard, which is incompatible with Auracast.

At $149.95, this is still a record-low price for the JBL Charge 6. Remember, it was only launched this March, and it is a very popular model. We don’t see the price going any lower anytime soon, and there’s also the fact that it may soon sell out. It happened with the JBL Flip 7, after all. Take advantage of this offer while you can.

