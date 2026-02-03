Save big on the JBL Charge 6 or Flip 7 speakers

These offers are available on Woot, an Amazon-owned website focused on deals. Both of these come with a 90-day Woot warranty. For the JBL Charge 6, there’s a limit of one unit per customer. Alternatively, you can buy two JBL Flip 7 speakers.

JBL Charge 6

JBL Charge 6

The JBL Charge 6 is our favorite Bluetooth speaker and one of the most popular models on the market. It’s surprising to see it discounted this much.

You’re getting quite the speaker here. This little tank has rubber bumpers that help absorb shocks. It also features an IP68 rating for optimal dust and water resistance.

Sound quality is quite impressive for a speaker this size. And if you like deep bass, you’ll especially like this unit’s sound profile. Otherwise, you can use the app’s seven-band equalizer to customize the audio to your liking.

Even battery life is impressive, offering about 24 hours per full charge. That’s enough to outlast any party I’ve been to. It can even charge other devices through USB, so it doubles as a power bank. Other features include lossless audio, Auracast support, and more.

JBL Flip 7

JBL Flip 7

While the JBL Charge 6 is a great portable speaker, it’s definitely not as portable as the JBL Flip 7. This one is so portable that it fits in a drink holder. Many actually compare it to the size of a water bottle.

The unit comes with a carabiner and a loop, offering carrying flexibility. Don’t mistake its small size for lack of performance, though. It actually sounds nearly as good as its bigger brother, with the main difference being that the bass isn’t as strong. Battery life also gets reduced to 14 hours, and you can’t charge other devices with it.

The build is also nearly as good, offering a resistant body and an IP68 rating. If you need something more portable, this is definitely the one to pick. Are you getting either of these JBL speakers? These awesome deals won’t be around forever, so sign up while you still can.

