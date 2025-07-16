JBL's best portable speakers plummet to record-low prices

If you’re looking for a portable speaker, JBL makes some of the most popular ones. The best ones that are still easy to carry around are the JBL Charge 6 and JBL Flip 7, and both are hitting new record-low prices right now. Let’s tell you a bit about them. Buy the JBL Charge 6 for $149.95 ($50 off) Buy the JBL Flip 7 for $99.95 ($50 off)

Both of these offers come from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. They are in new condition and come with a 90-day Woot warranty. The Charge 6 is available in Black and Blue, while the Flip 7 only comes in its Blue iteration. There is also a purchase limit of 2 units for the Charge 6 or 1 unit for the Flip 7.

JBL Charge 6

JBL Charge 6 JBL Charge 6 The JBL Charge 6 is here, with some key upgrades. The JBL Charge 6 is new and improved with its upgraded durability, customizable sound, and longer battery life. See price at Woot! Save $50.00

If you’re looking for the best portable Bluetooth speaker, our sister site, SoundGuys.com, lists the JBL Charge 6 as the top option in its list of the best Bluetooth speakers. Of course, this is all relative. It’s the best if you want something that is actually portable. If you upsize, there are many better speakers.

The JBL Charge 6 offers a great overall experience for the adventurer and mobile warrior. It is built like a tank, with improved rubber bumpers and an IP68 rating. It’s totally dustproof and waterproof.

It has really good sound quality considering its size, with a strong bass, which we know many of you will love. The app comes with a seven-band equalizer, allowing you to customize the sound profile to your liking. I love its portability, design, and performance. Its 24-hour battery life is impressive, and you can charge your phone with it, making it a portable battery pack of sorts. Other features include lossless audio, Auracast support for connecting multiple speakers together, and more. At nearly $150, it is a fantastic speaker.

JBL Flip 7

JBL Flip 7 JBL Flip 7 The JBL Flip 7 offers a familiar look, but offers some modern updates. The JBL Flip 7 receives some welcome upgrades. See price at Woot! Save $50.00

If you need something even more portable, the JBL Flip 7 might be more to your liking. This one fits perfectly in any backpack drink holder. And while smaller, it is still a really lovely little portable speaker, especially at today’s $99.95 price point.

While tiny, it still has a really nice sound profile. It can easily clip into any bag or even your pants’ belt loop. It also has an IP68 rating, making it just as resistant as the Charge 6.

Sound quality is actually very similar between the two models. The only real difference in audio is that the Charge 6 offers improved bass.

Another sacrifice that comes with choosing the Flip 7 is that battery life will suffer a bit. This one gets about 14 hours per charge (instead of 24 hours). It also can’t charge other devices, so there is that. If you don’t mind those differences, and really value portability, it is certainly a nice purchase, especially at under $100! Are you not sure which to pick? Our friends at SoundGuys have a detailed comparison between the JBL Charge 6 and the JBL Flip 7. Check it out for more in-depth information.

Make sure to act quickly if you make up your mind on one, though. These Woot deals are only around while supplies last, and these are really enticing discounts we’ve never seen before.