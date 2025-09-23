Need a portable speaker? JBL's hottest ones are on sale!

Many people consider having a good portable speaker a necessity. They are great for use around the house or for adventures, picnics, camping trips, etc. If you’re looking for a good one, the JBL Charge 6 is our favorite, and the JBL Flip 7 doesn’t fall far behind. Both are on sale, but you might want to buy yours soon. These keep going in and out of stock, so we’re unsure how long these sales will last. Buy the JBL Charge 6 for just $139.95 ($60 off) Buy the JBL Flip 7 for just $99.95 ($60 off)

These offers are available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. There is a limit of two units per customer (per speaker), and you will get a 90-day Woot warranty.

JBL Charge 6

We had a bit of a scare last week when we noticed that this JBL Charge 6 deal had gone out of stock. It’s back now, though, so you might want to take advantage of this record-low price while you can.

As already mentioned, this is our favorite portable Bluetooth speaker. The JBL Charge 6 excels in most areas. It is nicely sized and very well constructed. Mainly made for adventurers, it comes with a clean and simple design, along with a strap that can be used both as a handle or a loop. The rubber bumpers help with shock protection, and the IP68 rating makes it safe against both water and dust.

The JBL Charge 6 offers a great overall experience for adventurers and mobile warriors. It is built like a tank, with improved rubber bumpers and an IP68 rating. It’s also totally dustproof and waterproof.

You’ll enjoy your favorite tunes, as the sound quality is really good considering the price and size. We know many of you love a deep bass, so you’ll be glad to know this speaker excels in this department. If you’re not a fan of deep bass, you can also use the app’s seven-band equalizer to tune the sound to your liking.

If you care about battery life, this one actually excels in that department, too. It has a pretty impressive 24-hour battery life, which can outlast any party (at least any I’ve been to). You can even use it as a battery pack, as it can charge other devices via USB. At just $139.95, this is a great speaker, and this happens to be its all-time low price. Needless to say, we would definitely recommend it.

JBL Flip 7

While quite portable, the JBL Charge 6 is not truly small. It’s easy to carry, but not as much as the JBL Flip 7. This speaker is small enough to fit perfectly in a backpack drink holder, and you can even throw it in a larger pants pocket. You’ll even get a carabiner and loop included, making it possible to hang it anywhere.

The good news here is that it is actually a pretty nifty little speaker. It honestly doesn’t fall far behind its bigger brother. The sound profile and volume are nearly as good. The main difference is that the bass isn’t as intense with this one.

While tiny, it still has a really nice sound profile. It can easily clip into any bag or even your pants’ belt loop. It also has an IP68 rating, making it just as resistant as the Charge 6. Battery life also suffers a bit, but 14 hours per charge is not bad either. It can’t charge other devices, though.

The design is still sleek and resistant, and it keeps the IP68 rating. If you don’t mind these few downsides, the JBL Flip 7 is a great speaker for just $99.95, especially if you value portability. Again, these are both record-low prices on some of the hottest portable Bluetooth speakers on the market. They have been going in and out of stock, so we suspect these deals might not last much longer. Get them while you can!

