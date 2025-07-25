JBL Charge 6 and Flip 7 speakers at record-low prices

JBL speakers are very popular, and the hottest portable ones are the JBL Charge 6 and JBL Flip 7. Both sound great and are very easy to carry around, but they are on the pricier side of the spectrum. Thankfully, they are at a record-low price right now, and you can get them at a $50 discount. Buy the JBL Charge 6 for just $149.95 ($50 off) Buy the JBL Flip 7 for just $99.95 ($50 off)

These offers come from Woot, an Amazon-owned website that focuses on deals. They are in new condition and come with a 90-day Woot warranty. The Charge 6 is available in Black and Blue, while Flip 7 customers can pick between Blue, Black, Red, and Squad.

JBL Charge 6

The JBL Charge 6 is an awesome portable speaker. In fact, our sister site, SoundGuys.com, crowns it as the top option in their list of the best Bluetooth speakers. Of course, this isn’t the absolute best, but it is the best considering the price and portability it offers. You can upgrade to a much bigger and more expensive speaker for better audio, but it won’t be as convenient.

The Charge 6’s experience is perfect for the adventurers among us, or for those who want a great backyard speaker. It is built like a little tank, with improved rubber bumpers and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The sound quality is outstanding for its size, and those who like a strong bass will especially like this one. If you’re unsatisfied with the sound profile, though, the app comes with a seven-band equalizer.

Battery life is impressive for something so small, at 24 hours. You can even use it to charge your smartphone and accessories, so it kind of doubles as a power bank. Other features include lossless audio, Auracast for syncing multiple speakers together, and more.

We would recommend this speaker at its full price. At a $50 discount, it’s totally worthy of your hard-earned cash if you want a quality portable speaker.

JBL Flip 7

The JBL Charge 6 is portable, but not as portable as the JBL Flip 7. This one fits perfectly in a backpack drink holder. Many compare its size to that of a water bottle. It’s an excellent little speaker, especially at only $99.95.

It comes with a carabiner and loop, so you can easily hang it from anywhere. This one is also easy to carry around during hikes or long walks. Like its bigger brother, it has a nice construction and an IP68 rating, so it is also very resistant.

While tiny, it has great sound quality that is actually very similar to that of the Charge 6. The main difference is that bass isn’t as thumpy with this one. Additionally, battery life isn’t as impressive, as it has 14 hours of battery life per charge. It can’t charge other devices, so there’s also that.

If you value portability but still want great sound, this little guy offers a great balance, and at $99.95 it is quite the steal! If you’re not sure which speaker to pick, our friends at SoundGuys.com also have a detailed JBL Charge 6 vs JBL Flip 7 comparison. Check it out to make a more educated decision. Once you make up your mind, act quickly, because this deal has nine days to go or “until sold out.”