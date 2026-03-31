JBL Charge 6 deal: Our favorite Bluetooth speaker is back on sale!

Are you looking for an amazing Bluetooth speaker? Our audio experts at SoundGuys.com have a list of the best Bluetooth speakers, and the JBL Charge 6 is the #1 choice. It’s truly exceptional, especially if you can get it at a 45% discount! Buy the JBL Charge 6 speaker for just $109.95 ($90 off)

This offer is available from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned website focused on deals. Here are a few things to keep in mind: It’s only available in Blue, there is a limit of one unit per customer, and it comes with a 90-day Woot warranty (as opposed to a manufacturer’s warranty).

JBL Charge 6 JBL Charge 6 The JBL Charge 6 is here, with some key upgrades. The JBL Charge 6 is new and improved with its upgraded durability, customizable sound, and longer battery life. See price at Woot! Save $90.00

The JBL Charge 6 has been among the hottest Bluetooth speakers since its launch in April 2025. Woot wasted no time in starting to offer it at amazing prices, hitting record-low after record-low prices. Then it disappeared from the site for some time, but it is back! And for just $109.95.

The JBL Charge 6 is our favorite portable Bluetooth speaker, as mentioned before. We have no lack of reasons for this. It strikes the perfect balance between quality and portability, and in this case, it is also unbeatable in price.

Let’s start with the design, which offers a streamlined look with plenty of color options. With this offer, you can only get the Blue one, but it’s really nice! Most importantly, you’ll know you don’t need to baby this thing. Its rugged construction offers robust side bumpers for shock protection, and it features an IP68 rating for water- and dust-resistance.

Of course, sound quality is fantastic. The volume is actually very high, too. I never pushed it past 50% in my quiet town, and that was still pretty loud. And if you’re a fan of deep bass, this one has it! The sound profile can also be customized to your liking, thanks to a seven-band equalizer available in the official app.

This speaker is meant to be taken places, so it’s good to see that the battery life is pretty outstanding. It can run for a whole 24 hours on a full charge! That is longer than any party I’ve been to. It also doubles as a battery pack, as you can charge other devices with it via USB.

Other features include support for lossless audio and Auracast for multi-speaker listening. Just keep in mind that this is not backwards compatible with PartyBoost, which is the standard older JBL speakers used in previous generations.

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for the JBL Charge 6, so you might want to act quickly if you want to catch the sale before it’s gone.

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