Hot speaker deal: JBL Charge 6 hits new record-low price!

Woot has been offering the JBL Charge 6 at a very enticing discount for some time, and that deal has gotten even better. You can now take it home (or anywhere you want, as it is portable) for just $139.95. This marks a new all-time low price that is $10 cheaper than we’ve seen it lately! Buy the JBL Charge 6 for just $139.95 ($60 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned website that focuses on deals. The website specifically mentions the sale will end in two days or “until sold out.” It’s available in Black and Blue, and there is a limit of one unit per customer.

This is a really neat surprise. I mean, the $149.95 discounted price from Woot was already impressive. Seeing the price drop even further, even if by a bit, makes this an even hotter deal. Especially considering the JBL Charge 6 is an impressive speaker. It’s literally our favorite. Our sister site, SoundGuys.com, crowns it as the top option in its list of the best Bluetooth speakers.

The JBL Charge 6 perfectly balances quality, portability, and price. It offers a great overall experience. Especially if you care about mobility. This speaker is light and small, but it is also very sturdy. The little tank has rubber bumpers to protect it against drops and bumps. Additionally, it gets an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The sound quality is quite impressive for its size. Bass lovers will be especially fond of it, and it gets very loud. I actually need to lower the volume to avoid disturbing others in my quiet town. The mids are a bit on the darker side, but you can customize the sound profile in the app’s seven-band equalizer.

Since this is a portable speaker, the battery life will be a crucial factor to consider. You’ll be glad to know this has a 24-hour battery life! It will outlast any party (or at least any party I’ve been to). It’s also really cool that it can be used as a power bank of sorts, as it can charge other devices via USB.

Other features you’ll enjoy include lossless audio and Auracast support for syncing multiple speakers. Just keep in mind that only new-generation JBL speakers support Auracast. Previous ones use PartyBoost, so you can’t link the JBL Charge 6 with those.

We already thought the $149.95 offer was good, so this one is even better. The JBL Charge 6 only launched last March, and it is one of the hottest Bluetooth speakers on the market. Hurry up and get yours before the deal ends or the stock runs out. This may happen soon!

