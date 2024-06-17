The JBL Boombox 3 plunges in price to just $349.95

A good Bluetooth speaker is absolutely essential for any summer gathering, so this record deal on the JBL Boombox 3 couldn’t have landed at a better time. Usually retailing for almost $500, you can pick up the highly rated speaker for just $349.95 on Amazon right now. JBL Boombox 3 for $349.95 ($150 off)

We’ve never seen a better discount on this beefy device, and it’s the first time we’ve tracked it at $150 off in 2024. The 4.6-star Amazon rating from almost 2,000 reviews speaks for itself, and the review of our sister site, SoundGuys, also had many positive things to say about it. The reviewer did flag it as a bit pricey, but that’s much less of an issue with this offer.

JBL Boombox 3 JBL Boombox 3 A durable party speaker, whether you're indoors or outdoors. The JBL Boombox 3 is IP67 water- and dust-resistant, so you can take it to the pool, the beach, or on a hike and not worry about it. Using PartyBoost mode, you can connect it to other JBL speakers for stereo sound. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

This mammoth JBL Bluetooth speaker is perfect for any party setting. Its IP67 rating ensures it can withstand both dust and water exposure, making it ideal for outdoor use. Equipped with one subwoofer, two midrange drivers, and two tweeters, it delivers powerful and bass-heavy audio, which can be customized through the user-friendly JBL Portable app. The speaker also boasts a 24-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and convenient wired options, including a 3.5mm port and USB for charging devices. Despite its hefty size and weight, the Boombox 3 remains a top choice for quality sound and durability.

We don’t know how long this rare opportunity will last, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

