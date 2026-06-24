Prime deal: This retro JBL smart speaker is half-price for the first time this week

The JBL Authentics 300 just dropped to $249.95, down from its $499.95 RRP. That’s a 50% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it’s the best price we have seen this year.

For Prime Day 2026, this premium portable smart speaker is even more tempting. It also has a 4.4-star review score, which adds to the appeal if you want something with both style and strong sound.

The Authentics 300 stands out with its retro 1970s-inspired look, including a Quadrex-style grille, leather-like finish, and a metal carry handle. On the audio side, it delivers up to 100W of power through dual 1-inch tweeters, a 5.25-inch woofer, and a down-firing 6.5-inch passive radiator for room-filling stereo sound.

It also gives you a long list of ways to play music. You get Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, AirPlay, Chromecast built-in, Spotify Connect, Ethernet, USB-C playback, and a 3.5mm audio input. One feature that really helps it stand out is support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa on the same device, along with controls in the JBL One app. There’s also a built-in rechargeable battery rated for up to 8 hours, so you can move it around the house without much fuss.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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