Deal: The awesome Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank is $50 off

Power is one of the most valuable commodities these days, so you need to ensure you have enough when you need it most. Regular battery packs are usually not enough for true adventurers. You should instead look into something like the Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank, and it’s $50 off right now. Buy the Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank for $159 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. There is one thing to keep in mind: this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Prime plans and pricing here. That said, new subscribers get a 30-day free trial, so take advantage of it if you can!

Does this large power bank look familiar? That’s because there are similar offerings from other manufacturers, but there is no denying that Jackery is one of the most recognized brands in the portable battery market. The Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank already looks like a promising proposition.

This unit features a 256Wh battery capacity. To put things into perspective, this essentially means it can charge an average smartphone about 15 times, a tablet about six times, and a laptop about three times.

The unit is pretty fast, too, offering a 200W max output. It has three USB-C ports. One can reach 140W, the second gets a 100W output, and the third is limited to 15W. It also has a single 15W USB-A connection.

Of course, one of this product’s main lures is its portability. It measures 6.69 x 4.73 x 4.19in and weighs 4.85lbs. It even comes with a charging cable that doubles as a handle, which is a nice addition for convenience.

All things considered, you’re getting a competent power bank, and the discount is definitely a nice plus. Go get yours before the price jumps back up to the full $209.99 price!

