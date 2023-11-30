Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The superb Jabra Elite 8 Active buds have never been cheaper
Many of us will be renewing our exercise goals for 2024, and a solid pair of wireless earbuds is an absolute must-have to keep us motivated through those gym or running sessions. The Jabra Elite 8 Active buds are purpose-built to keep you motivated, and they’ve never been cheaper than they are today at just $149.99.
The experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, were more than a little impressed with the Elite 8 Active, awarding the buds an 8.3-star rating in their glowing review. The 25% markdown on the buds in Jabra’s Cyber Week sale makes them a great deal for yourself or an affordable gift for a loved one.
Among many great features, the Elite 8 Active earbuds really stand out for their durability and comfort. The buds weigh just 5g each and feature an IP68 rating, making them dust- and waterproof. The ShakeGrip coating ensures a secure fit during intense activities, and the earbuds provide high-quality sound with Dolby Atmos for spatial audio and a customizable equalizer. They support Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint and LE Audio compatibility for a stable connection. The battery life is impressive at over nine hours with ANC, and the case supports fast charging. They’re also great for mid-exercise calls, with the earbuds using a six-microphone system for clear voice capture.
